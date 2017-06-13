Fast. Secure. Portable. Low Fees.
PotCoin is an ultra-secure digital cryptocurrency, network and banking solution for the $100 billion global legal marijuana industry.
PotCoin provides the underserved legal marijuana industry with a decentralized banking infrastructure and payment solution. Using PotCoins, industry members will realize significant cost savings, scalability, and unparalleled enterprise security.
Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Technology. Secure. Global. Open.
Reduced processing and security costs. Increased growth and scalability.
Instant transfers, designed for the future of payment technology.